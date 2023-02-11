With Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, chasing his mixed martial arts (MMA) legacy 10 pounds north in UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, it was up to top-ranked 145-pound contenders, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, to keep the division moving tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Rodriguez has fought infrequently over the last few years, and two of his last four fights ended in injury, resulting in one win and one “No Contest.” However, “Pantera” has always been a menace, a very dangerous and dynamic striker who can end a fight in an instant. Emmett, meanwhile, entered this Octagon on a five-fight win streak, establishing himself as one of the most powerful and toughest fighters on the roster.

The winner would not only capture UFC’s interim Featherweight crown, but also challenge Volkanovski later this year to unify the belts. And, when the dust settled, it was the blistering creativity and speed of Rodriguez that was just too much to handle for Emmett, who tapped to a slick triangle choke in round two.

The fight, which was scheduled for five, five-minute rounds, began with Emmett floating at distance, looking to find an opening to exploit. Yair beat him back with a solid front kick down the middle, followed by a low kick as Emmett looked to get going. Yair buried a kick in his bread basket, which Emmett did not like … at all. Yair continued to flick high kicks and then back to the legs, as Emmett started to chase the Mexican fighter. More than two minutes into the bout and Emmett finally connected with a nice right hook upstairs, but it didn’t seem to faze Yair. Midway through the round and Emmett continued to chase, as Yair looked incredibly smooth. Emmett finally closed the distance with 90 seconds remaining in the round and dropped Yair with a nice shot. Yair seemed fine, content to play jiu-jitsu as Emmett tried to drop some ground-and-pound from side control. Nice elbow from the bottom as Emmett transitioned to full guard. Nevertheless, Yair did well off his back and certainly appeared to win the opening frame.

Emmett’s belly was red from all the kicks, opening up the action with a sweet combination upstairs. Yair fired back with his hands and legs, drilling Emmett with powerful kicks to the tenderized torso. Emmett closed the distance one minute into the round and tried to pick him up and dump him along the cage, but Yair defended well and spun back to the center of the cage. Crazy standing elbow and several leg kicks from Yair as Emmett put his head down and just started swanging and banging. Emmett reaching with his punches trying to get in range midway through the second stanza, with Yair scoring with a flying knee with two minutes to go. Emmett used his momentum to get back on top of Yair, but he was deadly off his back — elbows and hammer fists as Emmett tried to land something. Yair threw up a triangle off his back and Emmett didn’t really react, continuing to throw hammer fists blindly. That gave Yair time to lock in the submission and force a tap.

What an incredible performance from Yair Rodriguez. He is truly one of the most skilled strikers on UFC’s roster and it will be an absolute treat to watch him share a cage with Volkanovski.

Let’s just hope he can remain active ... and awesome.

