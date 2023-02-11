UFC Vegas 69’s headlining act is receiving its second makeover in as many weeks.

During tonight’s broadcast of UFC 284 (results HERE), it was announced that Taila Santos has been removed from her main event clash with fellow women’s strawweight contender Erin Blanchfield and is being replaced by former UFC champion Jessica Andrade. It is unknown at this time why Santos was removed from the card.

It was announced just one week ago that Santos vs. Blanchfield would be moving to the main event slot for UFC Vegas 69 after a bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera was yanked in favor of UFC San Antonio this March.

Andrade, 31, is coming off a dominant decision win over Lauren Murphy back at UFC 283 just a few weeks ago to extend her current win streak to three. The former UFC women’s strawweight champion has been alternating between 115 and 125 pounds over the past few years, but a win over Blanchfield could put Andrade back in a position to challenge for strawweight gold by the end of 2023.

Blanchfield, 23, has looked tremendous since making her UFC debut back in 2021. The young contender has compiled a perfect 4-0 record including back-to-back submission finishes over veteran fighters Molly McCann and JJ Aldrich (watch HERE). Blanchfield has been groomed as the next big thing at 125 pounds and now she’ll get her chance to prove it, even though she’s getting a former UFC champion on just one week’s notice.

UFC Vegas 69 is scheduled for next weekend Feb. 18 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

