We are just hours away from UFC 284 later tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and the combat community has just learned that a crazed fan has threatened to spoil the main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski with a damn laser light.

This isn’t a joke. Someone is literally threatening to shine a green laser pointer in the eyes of Makhachev when the UFC lightweight champion defends his belt against Volkanovski in a battle of pound-for-pound bests. Can you imagine tonight’s headliner being waved off by a crazed Australian fan waving a green laser all over the arena?

On Friday, a fan took to 4chan and claimed that they will attend tonight’s fights will the plan of blinding Makhachev in the main event. But first, the culprit will test the green dot laser light by shining it once during Randy Brown’s main card bout with Jack Della Maddalena. We swear we’re not making this up.

| An anonymous user on 4chan has claimed they will be in attendance at #UFC284 tonight and will shine a laser pointer in the eyes of Islam Makhachev during the main event. pic.twitter.com/3SWIl6qD3y — Logan Offord (@loganofford) February 11, 2023

“THIS IS YOUR FINAL WARNING!” posted the anonymous 4chan user. “THE BLINDING OF THE BRAZZA IS UPON US. /heem/cel from Perth is Trojan horsing a laser pointer in through a diabetes needle. He will be BLINDING Makhachev resulting in a finish or a NO CONTEST. Pay attention for the GREEN DOT tomorrow. You will see it tested ONCE during the Randy Brown fight, then during the main event.”

Perth police have already stated that the RAC Arena will be heavily guarded against any “anti-social behavior,” but who knows if they’re ready to inspect diabetes needles for hidden laser pointers. That may even be above their own paygrade, which leaves us to wait and see if this green dot does in fact show up tonight at UFC 284. If this anonymous crusader is telling the truth then we need to be on high alert for the test signal during Brown vs. Della Maddalena.

