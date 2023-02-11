Jack Della Maddalena just locked down his shot at the welterweight top 15 earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when the Aussie easily stopped veteran Randy Brown with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Della Maddalena was as calm as possible in such a big PPV spot on home soil, but he did have to deal with Brown’s length in the early going. “Rude Boy” was able to score some shots from range in addition to front kicks before Della Maddalena fired back. Once he did he caught Brown with a right hand along the cage that sent him face first into the canvas. Della Maddalena followed up to grab Brown’s back and secure the submission finish.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

JACK DELLA FINISHES RANDY BROWN IN ROUND ONE #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/2P31FrmShc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 12, 2023

Della Maddalena, 26, is now 4-0 since joining the UFC back in Jan. 2022 with all wins coming by way of first-round knockout or submission. The Australian product looks to be the real deal and should have no problem scoring a top 15 matchup at 170 pounds his next time out.

