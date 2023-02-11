 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jack Della Maddalena dominates Randy Brown with knockdown, submission | UFC 284

By Dan Hiergesell
Jack Della Maddalena just locked down his shot at the welterweight top 15 earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when the Aussie easily stopped veteran Randy Brown with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads back “Down Under” on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023, with newly-minted Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, defending his belt against dominant Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in a special 155-pound pay-per-view (PPV) attraction. In UFC 284’s co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez (No. 2) and Josh Emmett (No. 5) will collide for UFC’s interim 145-pound title, with the winner battling Volkanovski at a later date to unify the Featherweight crown.

Della Maddalena was as calm as possible in such a big PPV spot on home soil, but he did have to deal with Brown’s length in the early going. “Rude Boy” was able to score some shots from range in addition to front kicks before Della Maddalena fired back. Once he did he caught Brown with a right hand along the cage that sent him face first into the canvas. Della Maddalena followed up to grab Brown’s back and secure the submission finish.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Della Maddalena, 26, is now 4-0 since joining the UFC back in Jan. 2022 with all wins coming by way of first-round knockout or submission. The Australian product looks to be the real deal and should have no problem scoring a top 15 matchup at 170 pounds his next time out.

For complete UFC 284 results and coverage click here.

