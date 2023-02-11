Justin Tafa turned in another memorable knockout finish earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when the New Zealand native ended veteran Parker Porter with a 66-second knockout (punch).

Tafa was the betting favorite coming into this fight given his proven punching power and he certainly didn’t disappoint in front of a home crowd. Porter was active inside but when he came straight down the line Tafa countered with a left hand followed by a partial right. Porter toppled to the canvas in defeat.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

JUSTIN TAFA WITH THE WALK OFF KO #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/OASC5M2iku — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 12, 2023

Tafa, 29, collects yet another first-round finish after taking out Harry Hunsucker back in Dec. 2021. It’s been a while since “Bad Man” stepped foot inside of the Octagon so it was nice to see him deliver the goods yet again. If Tafa can remain active he’ll be a fun watch in an evolving heavyweight division in 2023.

