Highlights! Justin Tafa demolishes Parker Porter with 66-second knockout | UFC 284

By Dan Hiergesell
Justin Tafa turned in another memorable knockout finish earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when the New Zealand native ended veteran Parker Porter with a 66-second knockout (punch).

CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads back “Down Under” on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023, with newly-minted Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, defending his belt against dominant Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in a special 155-pound pay-per-view (PPV) attraction. In UFC 284’s co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez (No. 2) and Josh Emmett (No. 5) will collide for UFC’s interim 145-pound title, with the winner battling Volkanovski at a later date to unify the Featherweight crown.

Tafa was the betting favorite coming into this fight given his proven punching power and he certainly didn’t disappoint in front of a home crowd. Porter was active inside but when he came straight down the line Tafa countered with a left hand followed by a partial right. Porter toppled to the canvas in defeat.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Tafa, 29, collects yet another first-round finish after taking out Harry Hunsucker back in Dec. 2021. It’s been a while since “Bad Man” stepped foot inside of the Octagon so it was nice to see him deliver the goods yet again. If Tafa can remain active he’ll be a fun watch in an evolving heavyweight division in 2023.

