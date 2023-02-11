 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Joshua Culibao shakes off brutal nut shot, submits Melsik Baghdasaryan | UFC 284

By Dan Hiergesell
Joshua Culibao shook off a really awful groin shot to submit featherweight striker Melsik Baghdasaryan earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Baghdasaryan was in control in the early going as he found his range to bloody Culibao. Towards of the end of the first round Baghdasaryan launched a spinning kick and his heel caught Culibao right in the family jewels. Culibao took some time to recover from one of the worst nut shots we’ve seen in a while.

After telling his corner he had trouble breathing in between rounds Culibao proceeded to stun Baghdasaryan with a stiff jab and go in for the rear-naked choke finish. Baghdasaryan had nothing left to do but tap and give Culibao a memorable moment on home soil.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 284 results and coverage click here.

