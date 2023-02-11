Joshua Culibao shook off a really awful groin shot to submit featherweight striker Melsik Baghdasaryan earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Baghdasaryan was in control in the early going as he found his range to bloody Culibao. Towards of the end of the first round Baghdasaryan launched a spinning kick and his heel caught Culibao right in the family jewels. Culibao took some time to recover from one of the worst nut shots we’ve seen in a while.

After telling his corner he had trouble breathing in between rounds Culibao proceeded to stun Baghdasaryan with a stiff jab and go in for the rear-naked choke finish. Baghdasaryan had nothing left to do but tap and give Culibao a memorable moment on home soil.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

JOSH CULIBAO TURNS THE TABLES QUICKLY WITH THE RNC #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/Da64STD5Y7 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 12, 2023

For complete UFC 284 results and coverage click here.