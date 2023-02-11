Kleydson Rodrigues finally lived up to his hype earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when the flyweight prospect stopped Octagon newcomer Shannon Ross with a first-round TKO (body kick and punches).

Rodrigues, who missed weight on Friday (results HERE), wasted little time advancing inside and making this a dogfight. He was able to trap Ross along the cage and launched a brutal spinning back kick to the body. Ross covered up and Rodrigues unloaded a barrage of punches that forced the referee to step in for the early stoppage. This all took 59 seconds.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Rodrigues, 27, is one of the most explosive flyweights on the roster and he proved it tonight on a massive stage. The Brazilian fighter had lost his Octagon debut to C.J. Vergara back in May of 2022 so this was definitely a must-needed performance heading into 2023. Look for Rodrigues to get a more meaningful opponent his next time out in effort to push him toward the Top 15.

