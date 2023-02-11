Loma Lookboonmee captured one of the biggest victories of her career earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when the women’s strawweight fighter stopped Elise Reed with a beautiful rear-naked choke submission finish early into the second round.

Despite landing some early offense that bloodied up Reed’s nose Lookboonmee gave up Round 1 and was down on the scorecards entering the second. She was able to score a big-time takedown in the center of the Octagon to begin the round and quicky attacked Reed’s back. Reed fought the hands, but Lookboonmee was not going to be denied. Reed eventually tapped for the first time in her career.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Lookboonmee, 27, is now 5-2 as a member of the UFC roster and has won her last two Octagon appearances. The former Muay Thai standout has some serious potential in the women’s 115-pound division, but she’ll need to continue to work on her ground game if she wants to push her way into the top 15.

