Highlights! Loma Lookboonmee strangles Elise Reed for memorable submission | UFC 284

By Dan Hiergesell
Loma Lookboonmee captured one of the biggest victories of her career earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when the women’s strawweight fighter stopped Elise Reed with a beautiful rear-naked choke submission finish early into the second round.

CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads back “Down Under” on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023, with newly-minted Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, defending his belt against dominant Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in a special 155-pound pay-per-view (PPV) attraction. In UFC 284’s co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez (No. 2) and Josh Emmett (No. 5) will collide for UFC’s interim 145-pound title, with the winner battling Volkanovski at a later date to unify the Featherweight crown.

Despite landing some early offense that bloodied up Reed’s nose Lookboonmee gave up Round 1 and was down on the scorecards entering the second. She was able to score a big-time takedown in the center of the Octagon to begin the round and quicky attacked Reed’s back. Reed fought the hands, but Lookboonmee was not going to be denied. Reed eventually tapped for the first time in her career.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Lookboonmee, 27, is now 5-2 as a member of the UFC roster and has won her last two Octagon appearances. The former Muay Thai standout has some serious potential in the women’s 115-pound division, but she’ll need to continue to work on her ground game if she wants to push her way into the top 15.

For complete UFC 284 results and coverage click here.

