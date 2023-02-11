Islam Makhachev will be defending his UFC lightweight title for the first time later tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when he meets reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a massive main event superfight. In co-main event action, exciting strikers Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will collide for the interim UFC featherweight title.

It’s a big night to say the least, especially considering UFC hasn’t staged an event in Perth since Israel Adesanya’s Octagon debut at UFC 221 back in 2018. The UFC 284 PPV main card isn’t stacked as some of the other cards in 2023 will be, but the main and co-main event attractions will be more than worth the hefty PPV price tag.

Ahead of tonight’s action fight fans can check out the latest and greatest episodes of UFC 284 “Embedded,” which feature a behind-the-scenes look at fight week. From fighters enjoying all that the city of Perth has to offer to grueling weight cuts and faceoffs, UFC 284 “Embedded” offers a little bit of everything. Check out all six episodes below and be sure not to miss the UFC 284 action later tonight on ESPN+ PPV.

Episode 1

Champ Alexander Volkanovski trains for a second belt, but champ Islam Makhachev looks to turn him back. Josh Emmett acclimates to Perth. Jack Della Maddalena enjoys a home game, but Randy Brown plans to play spoiler. UFC 284 is on Saturday, February 11.

Episode 2

Champ Alexander Volkanovski trains for five rounds and travels in style. Champion Islam Makhachev relaxes on the water. Randy Brown and Josh Emmett sightsee. UFC 284 is on Saturday, February 11.

Episode 3

Champ Alexander Volkanovski enjoys fight week. Champ Islam Makhachev, Josh Emmett and Randy Brown train with their teams. Yair Rodriguez arrives in Australia for his title fight. UFC 284 is on Saturday, February 11.

Episode 4

UFC stars get a traditional Aussie welcome. Josh Emmett, champ Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena stay focused in the gym. Yair Rodriguez sees gold in his future and his opponent in the hall. Alexander Volkanovski plans to be champ-champ. UFC 284 is on Saturday, February 11.

Episode 5

Champ Alexander Volkanovski studies BBQ under a pro. Champ Islam Makhachev brings a special work ethic. Yair Rodriguez looks to rep Mexico. Fans flock to open workouts. UFC 284 is on Saturday, February 11.

Episode 6

It’s champ vs champ as Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev face off at the UFC 284 presser. After making weight, the event’s stars square off one more time for fans.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 284: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 284 lineup and bout order click here.