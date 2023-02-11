 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pic: Logan Paul and KSI invade UFC 284, unveil new PRIME-themed Octagon

By Dan Hiergesell
Logan Paul has invaded fight week for UFC 284 going down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and this includes showing off his PRIME drink logo inside of the Octagon.

Paul, who is a social media savant and semi-professional athlete, struck a deal with the leading fight promotion two weeks ago for his PRIME drink brand to become an official sponsor of UFC. The big-money deal will put PRIME branding on the Octagon canvas and rename the red and blue corners, “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zones.” It’s been a dream come true for Paul, who is an avid UFC fan and someone who is always developing new business ideas.

This week, Paul and PRIME co-founder, KSI, took to Perth to help promote UFC 284 and their new sponsorship deal with the promotion. From doing a “Shoey” with UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa to getting a chance to hold Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title backstage, Paul has been all over the place this week in Australia.

Check out some of the footage below:

Most importantly, Paul and KSI provided an inside look at what the Octagon canvas will look like Saturday night with the new PRIME branding. Check that out below:

What are your thoughts of the new PRIME branding? Do you even care?

Sound off!

