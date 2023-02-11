Logan Paul has invaded fight week for UFC 284 going down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and this includes showing off his PRIME drink logo inside of the Octagon.

Paul, who is a social media savant and semi-professional athlete, struck a deal with the leading fight promotion two weeks ago for his PRIME drink brand to become an official sponsor of UFC. The big-money deal will put PRIME branding on the Octagon canvas and rename the red and blue corners, “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zones.” It’s been a dream come true for Paul, who is an avid UFC fan and someone who is always developing new business ideas.

This week, Paul and PRIME co-founder, KSI, took to Perth to help promote UFC 284 and their new sponsorship deal with the promotion. From doing a “Shoey” with UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa to getting a chance to hold Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title backstage, Paul has been all over the place this week in Australia.

Check out some of the footage below:

KSI & Logan Paul doing shoeies of Prime

pic.twitter.com/NsPPNMi3kq — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) February 11, 2023

Logan Paul got boo’d after responding to “F*ck Jake Paul” chants



(via andreftwz/IG) pic.twitter.com/0DakRADg7z — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) February 11, 2023

Volk let Logan Paul and KSI hold this belt #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/tcUimRl4iS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 11, 2023

Most importantly, Paul and KSI provided an inside look at what the Octagon canvas will look like Saturday night with the new PRIME branding. Check that out below:

On the canvas still can’t believe Prime is the Official Sports Drink of @UFC pic.twitter.com/2OB44c3roU — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 11, 2023

What are your thoughts of the new PRIME branding? Do you even care?

Sound off!

