Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting Dagestani champions and he’s offering up some hilarious advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

As Volkanovski movies up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title this evening (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be on the edge of its seat. Volkanovski is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world taking on the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s MMA at its finest.

That said, Volkanovski is a sizeable underdog for his main event clash with Makhachev. The featherweight king is smaller in size and should have a very difficult time keeping Makhachev’s wrestling and grappling at bay. Volkanovski has done his best to bulk up and train with some of the best grappling money can afford, but he’s going to need everything to fall into place Saturday night if he’s going to become UFC’s next double champ.

Ahead of tonight’s pound-for-pound superfight, McGregor took to social media to offer some rather funny advice to Volkanovski for his clash with Makhachev. It seems like a knock on Volkanovski’s height, but McGregor is most certainly pulling for the Australian champion.

“Aim to head butt the chest cavity,” wrote McGregor.

Volkanovski, who is putting his 12-0 UFC record on the line, is going to have to be smarter, more agile, and more durable than Makhachev to come out victorious. “The Great” will be taken down later tonight more than just once so he’s going to have to scramble like his life depended on it and make Makhachev pay on the feet.

