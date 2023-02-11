Highlights! Abraham Bably wins PFL contract in Week 3 of PFL Challenger Series 2023 via TKO

Abraham Bably is now a PFL fighter.

The 2023 PFL challenger series continues to roll on at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Tonight (Fri., Feb. 10, 2023), an English heavyweight was added to the PFL roster after an impressive finish as Bably (3-0) finished Hassan Graham via first-round TKO.

Watch below:

Abraham Bably pounds out Hassan Graham in the first round#PFLonFubo



pic.twitter.com/cBYjVJGDxW — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 11, 2023

Abraham Bably Locks up the Judge's & Fan Votes to secure the Week 3 PFL Contract!#PFLonFubo pic.twitter.com/jmXYRLsUb1 — PFL (@PFLMMA) February 11, 2023

The other fighter, who was a finalist for the PFL contract alongside Bably, was his former opponent, Louie Sutherland (5-1), who knocked out former Dana White’s Contender Series contestant Alton Meeks.

The other winners of week three were former UFC fighter Danilo Marques and Isaiah Pinson.

Marques (13-4) put his opponent, Ras Hylton, to sleep in the second round with a rear-naked choke. The Brazilian is now riding a two-fight win streak since being released from the UFC.

Danilo Marques puts Ras Hylton to sleep!!#PFLonFubo

pic.twitter.com/sVKxgkdnEH — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 11, 2023

Pinson (2-0) picked up his second professional win by upsetting Vitor Resende, who was the -400 favorite leading into the fight. The pair of heavyweights put on an incredible fight, but it was Pinson that got the unanimous decision win.

Isaiah Pinson defeats Vitor Resende via unanimous decision #PFLonFubo

pic.twitter.com/vzt2jkFNrn — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 11, 2023

Bably joins Women’s Featherweight Amanda Leve and Welterweight Thad Jean as PFL Challenger Series contract winners so far this year.

Next week for week four, lightweights take the cage.