Highlights! Abraham Bably wins PFL contract in Week 3 of PFL Challenger Series 2023 via TKO

By AlexBehunin
Abraham Bably after winning PFL contract
PFL

Abraham Bably is now a PFL fighter.

The 2023 PFL challenger series continues to roll on at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Tonight (Fri., Feb. 10, 2023), an English heavyweight was added to the PFL roster after an impressive finish as Bably (3-0) finished Hassan Graham via first-round TKO.

Watch below:

The other fighter, who was a finalist for the PFL contract alongside Bably, was his former opponent, Louie Sutherland (5-1), who knocked out former Dana White’s Contender Series contestant Alton Meeks.

The other winners of week three were former UFC fighter Danilo Marques and Isaiah Pinson.

Marques (13-4) put his opponent, Ras Hylton, to sleep in the second round with a rear-naked choke. The Brazilian is now riding a two-fight win streak since being released from the UFC.

Pinson (2-0) picked up his second professional win by upsetting Vitor Resende, who was the -400 favorite leading into the fight. The pair of heavyweights put on an incredible fight, but it was Pinson that got the unanimous decision win.

Bably joins Women’s Featherweight Amanda Leve and Welterweight Thad Jean as PFL Challenger Series contract winners so far this year.

Next week for week four, lightweights take the cage.

