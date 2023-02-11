Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Back in September 2022, Khamzat Chimaev remained undefeated by rolling through Kevin Holland en route to a first-round submission win at UFC 279. Yet again, “Borz” was barely touched in the process, proving himself an elite class of fighter. Oddly enough, UFC 279 could still be considered the lowest point yet in Chimaev’s professional career.

The weigh-ins were simply a disaster. Chimaev missed weight so terribly the whole card was shuffled about, rearranging three fights atop the card. Chimaev’s original opponent, Nate Diaz, instead wound up facing and defeating Tony Ferguson, a much more appropriate match up given where everyone was at in their professional careers.

It was a bad look for “Borz,” one that may have resulted in a move to Middleweight. Recently, however, Chimaev revealed in an interview that Chechen dictaor Ramazan Kadryov offered an additional $2 million payment to Diaz in order to allow the original match up to unfold.

“Ramzan Akhmatovich called me and said he would give Nate $2 million to agree to the fight,” Chimaev said. “I told Diaz, but he still refused. He didn’t want to fight me and just found another option.”

Team Diaz quickly responded to his claim. Nate Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield issued a statement to ESPN, denying anything like this ever occurred.

“It is fun fiction for Khamzat,” the statement reads. “Just lacks a shred of truth, including what he was supposed to make. At what point in Khamzat’s fairy tale did he ask Nate? When he tapped out of his weight cut at 2 AM? When he was being held in isolation at the UFC PI so the story wouldn’t get out? The only millions that were negotiated on Friday were the millions more we got for fighting Tony after Khamzat was not professional enough to show up for the fight we asked for.”

Currently, Chimaev is rumored to be fighting Robert Whittaker next. Diaz, meanwhile, remains a free agent with many potential suitors, so his next move is unclear.

Insomnia

Congratulations to the newlyweds, Rodtang and Aida Looksaikongdin!

Nathaniel Wood dropped the video demonstrating exactly how he split his knee open in such gnarly fashion.

That takedown attempt cost me a fortune. pic.twitter.com/j5UmmNrKdX — Nathaniel Wood (@TheProspectMMA) February 9, 2023

If Alexander Volkanovski heel hooks Islam Makhachev, I’ll immediately go into hysterics.

Will Brooks is trying to rejoin the UFC roster via the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, which would makes for a Jens Pulver and Joe Lauzon-type situation!

I'm literally reaching out to everyone I can think of that can talk to someone and get me on.



I'm 100% working on it. https://t.co/x4UJnCZPTJ — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 10, 2023

The Kamaru Usman arm meme is top-tier.

UFC champ champs pic.twitter.com/1S6fRTkh5L — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 10, 2023

Fans are shocked by Showtime 2.0, the beefy new Roy Jones Jr.-ready Anthony Pettis.

Anthony Pettis is a middleweight rn wtf pic.twitter.com/eL7cpUcAyB — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) February 9, 2023

Sadly, we cannot chose how we are remembered.

Not sure this is how Brendan Schaub wanted to be immortalized in video games pic.twitter.com/PscAlyitVp — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) February 9, 2023

Georges St. Pierre offers Paddy Pimblett some wisdom.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I feel like a lot of modern fight fans don’t remember Marlon Sando, but that man was on a TEAR for several years.

Apparently there's a boxing event tonight in Brazi, with Jose Aldo in the main event.....As if that wasn't surprising enough, I also see that former Sengoku champ Marlon Sandro will be in action!!! I'm always looking for an excuse to repost this knockout pic.twitter.com/rdE6nXevba — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) February 10, 2023

Caught on one leg along the ropes — a bad place to be.

Erdem Taha Dincer OBLITERATES Alessandro Sara in Round 1! #ONEFridayFights4

Live broadcast in 170+ countries

Watch Live https://t.co/YxRzXdinOw pic.twitter.com/BcaIBpraYt — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 10, 2023

This is a great demonstration on why it’s important to turn the point of the knee to meet the kick during a check. Otherwise, the kick can still land on the outside of the knee, the calf, or the ankle, and all of those hurt!

Random Land

I don’t like this.

A real-time MRI scan of a person speaking.



Credit: Jens Frahm / MPIBPC pic.twitter.com/dMVVsdcVV3 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) February 9, 2023

Midnight Music: Indie rock, 2010

