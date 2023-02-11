It all goes down tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, as Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight title against reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a massive superfight between pound-for-pound bests.

Volkanovski is a heavy betting underdog in this main event matchup due in part to his lack of size and wrestling chops compared to Makhachev. However, Volkanovski’s 12-0 UFC record tells all there is to know about the Australian champion. He understands how to win and outlast his opponent at any cost. This is by far his toughest test to date, but Volkanovski is on an absolute tear and could very well shock the world.

Makhachev, on the other hand, is expected to win this fight. The Dagestani fighter just submitted Charles Oliveira last October to win the UFC lightweight title and extend his unbeaten streak to 11. Makhachev has followed well in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov and will look to cement himself as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world this weekend on enemy soil.

In advance to tonight’s action the promotion has been kind enough to release the “Cold Open” video introduction for the $79.99 PPV main card. It’s a hefty price tag so we suggest watch the opening montage — narrated by actor Ron Perlman — to see if you want in. Check it out in the above video player.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

