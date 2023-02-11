One of the biggest combat fights of the year will unfold TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, as Alexander Volkanovski sets his UFC featherweight title aside to challenge heavy favorite, Islam Makhachev, for UFC’s undisputed lightweight title. It will be Volkanovski’s first attempt at becoming a UFC double champ.

In addition to the headlining “super” fight, UFC 284 will feature a co-main event clash between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett for the interim UFC featherweight title. It will be the first official UFC title shot for both men. The PPV main card will also see rising welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena try to improve his UFC record to 4-0 in a matchup with “Rude Boy” Randy Brown.

Take a look below at UFC 284’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodríguez vs. Josh Emmett

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner

Online

UFC 284: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month. The UFC 284 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 284: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 284: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 284 there is a list of bars near you airing “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 284: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 284 lineup and bout order click here.