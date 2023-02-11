UFC 284 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Islam vs. Volkanovski

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing mixed martial arts (MMA) fans a special championship doubleheader with the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the “Champion vs. Champion” lightweight super fight between current 155-pound kingpin Islam Makhachev and reigning featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway “Down Under,” top 145-pound contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett collide for the interim division title. The winner is expected to face Volkanovski to unify the straps at some point later this year. Hometown heroes Justin Tafa (heavyweight) and Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight) will also see main card PPV action.

UFC 284’s five-fight PPV main card is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET (early Sunday morning local time) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and we’re going to bring you LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below, starting with the light heavyweight collision between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 284 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming live on ESPN and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 6 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 five-fight PPV main card below, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 284 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 284 PPV QUICK RESULTS:

Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

UFC 284 PPV PLAY-BY-PLAY:

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev vs. UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski

145 lbs.: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for interim featherweight title

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

265 lbs.: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

