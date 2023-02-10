Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith will be back in action when he meets Johnny Walker in a main event scrap at an upcoming UFC event on May 13.

MMA Fighting confirmed that verbal agreements are in place following an initial report by MMA Ideas. It is unknown at this time where the event is expected to take place.

Smith, 34, is coming off a disappointing TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 back in July 2022. “Lionheart” was scheduled to fight Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 71 next month before “Sweet Dreams” was yanked from the card in favor of a title fight opposite Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 (which he won). The mix-up left Smith high and dry, but now it seems the promotion is giving the veteran another big opportunity atop a UFC card.

Walker, who turns 31 next month, is coming off a blistering first-round knockout win over Paul Craig at UFC 283. Before that, the Brazilian contender snapped a two-fight losing streak with a submission stoppage over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279. A win over Smith should launch Walker back into the title mix at 205 pounds, especially if he finds another finish inside of the Octagon.

What say you, fight fans? Who wins this matchup between Smith and Walker?

Let’s hear it!