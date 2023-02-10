How much is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury? PPV price, start time revealed for Feb. 26 boxing event

Social media sensation and part-time celebrity boxer Jake Paul, who is also an MMA fighter under the PFL banner (seriously), will once again attempt to fight reality show star and budding pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

How much will stateside fans have to pay for this card?

$49.99, according to Daily Mail, cheaper than what fans forked over for Paul’s victories over Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Probably because nobody outside of Great Britain is overly-enthused about Fury as an opponent. Not only does “TNT” carry little star power in the United States, he also has a reputation for bailing on fight cards at the last minute.

“The kid’s never been tested,” Paul said at the kickoff press conference. “He’s never been in a hard fight. His combined record of opponents is 20 wins, 200 losses. He’s never been eight rounds. He’s never been in there with a dog and I have something to prove. He’s been spoon-fed his whole entire life. Piggybacked off his brother (Tyson). I’m gonna show him on Feb. 26 that this is the hurt business. He’s not gonna like this sport after I’m done with him.”

The Paul vs. Fury event gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on Feb. 26.