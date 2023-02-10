Perth police flood RAC Arena, promise ‘swift and decisive’ action against ‘anti-social behavior’ at UFC 284

Australian UFC fans have been known to get a little rowdy.

And by “a little rowdy” I mean “brawl in the streets until people get arrested and hospitalized.” That’s why local police will flood RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, in a concerted effort to prevent “anti-social behavior” from fight fans attending UFC 284.

“The WA Police Force are aware of this event and will have a significant and highly visible presence in Perth,” a spokesperson told Perth Now. “We will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behavior at and in proximity to the event, and will be ready to respond swiftly and decisively to any unlawful activities. There will be security warning upon entry and their regular A4 bag restrictions will be in effect.”

A record 15,500 fans are expected to attend.

Ticket holders can also expect a four-drink limit on booze, which spread across several hours, is unlikely to leave anyone with beer muscles. The promotion made its debut in Perth with UFC 221 back in early 2018 and had no incidents of “anti-social behavior” to report.

Just stay away from the quokkas.

