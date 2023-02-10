 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo walks out to ‘Pulp Fiction,’ wins pro boxing debut | Video

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC 265: Aldo v Munoz Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

The legendary Jose Aldo made his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Fri., Feb. 10, 2023) at Shooto Brazil Boxing live on UFC Fight Pass from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as the former UFC featherweight champion made easy work of opponent Emmanuel Zambrano via unanimous decision.

Aldo was a massive favorite entering his debut, but fans still wondered how the MMA great would fair inside of the boxing ring. In typical Aldo fashion in hung in the pocket and welcomed the action. He relied on quick head movement to defuse Zambrano and allow himself a window to exchange with hard punches and upper cuts.

Zambrano was able to stay on his feet after eating some really big shots so he does deserve some credit. But this was Aldo’s show from the opening bell as the crowd roared with every shot landed. It was a great performance for Aldo and yet another moment to add to an already memorable career.

Check out the full fight video highlights below and let us know what you thought about Aldo’s performance!

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania