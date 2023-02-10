UFC 285: Returning Jon Jones named ‘dirtiest fighter’ in MMA history

If MMA was Hip Hop, Jon Jones would be the Old Dirty Bastard.

Not because he likes it raw, but rather because his cage fighting offense includes eye pokes, spinning elbows to the back of the head, and kicks to the knee that have the potential to end a fighter’s career.

That’s according to former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson.

“Jon Jones is a great fighter. Even if he was standing in this room I would say it. But he’s the dirtiest fighter ever,” Jackson said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “The guy is so smart. He does the most dirtiest things. If you’re doing anything good on him, he’s going to poke you in the eye. If you’re advancing or doing anything good or you get the advantage, he’s going to kick your knee backwards.”

Or maybe it’s just a coincidence?

Jones defeated Jackson by submission when they battled atop the UFC 135 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2011. “Bones” landed the oblique kick and caused considerable damage to Jackson’s knee, which is why “Rampage” vowed to one day get his revenge.

Or maybe he’s just a “wuss” and a “baby” when things don’t go his way.

“For one, I think that knee kick – they call it like an oblique kick – he’s kicking you right on your kneecap,” Jackson continued. “I think that should be banned. My knee is still messed up from that fight because it hyperextended, he kicked it all the way back. You can end people’s careers with those moves. Jon Jones, he’s good. He doesn’t even have to do that. Think about all of those spinning elbows he used to do in the beginning. Where did they land? Do you remember? In the back of people’s heads. It’s illegal. Jon Jones is like the dirtiest fighter.”

Jones returns to MMA to battle Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 this March in Las Vegas.