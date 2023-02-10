The superfight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski is going to be huge tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and it has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport to the “Land Down Under.” This happens to include UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa who is making a big splash (literally) this week on Aussie soil.

Tuivasa, who is a native of Sydney, Australia, has been making friends and even better memories wherever he goes this week. From fishing with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (shown below) to traditional dancing with the Noongar nation, “Bam Bam” has been leaving a lasting impression all over town.

Tai Tuivasa, Carlos Ulberg and Charles Oliveira looking like they're having the time of their life fishing



(via @bambamtuivasa) pic.twitter.com/ceVzp7cY0T — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 8, 2023

Earlier this week, the heavyweight fighter took his talents to the Indian Ocean and decided to do a full backflip off the side of a boat into the water. It was quite impressive from a fighter of Tuivasa’s size and a friendly reminder that “Bam Bam” may be the coolest heavyweight on the UFC roster today.

Check it out below:

One of the hardest hitting heavyweights... but flies like an olympic gymnast?



Just 265lbs of pure grace. You got to love @bambamtuivasa ❤️



: @ufc / Tai Tuivasa#UFC284 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/HXHkSJYh7Q — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 9, 2023

Tuivasa, 29, is currently riding a two-fight losing skid on the heels of knockout losses to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich. The Australian native hasn’t competed on his home soil since a submission loss to Sergey Spivak back at UFC 243 in Melbourne. Tuivasa will simply be a bystander this weekend for UFC 284, but fight fans should still expect his patented “Shoey.”

