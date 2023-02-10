Both the officials weigh ins (HERE) and ceremonial weigh ins (HERE) are complete ahead of UFC 284 tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and fight fans can now check out the final main card staredowns.

Leading the way will be a main event super fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his 12-0 UFC record on the line in a jump up to lightweight. He’ll meet newly crowned champion and all-around world beater, Islam Makhachev. It is a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Check out the final staredown below:

HISTORY, LEGACY, AND P4P #1 ON THE LINE! @MakhachevMMA and @AlexVolkanovski in one of the biggest fights in UFC HISTORY tomorrow night!



[ #UFC284 | Order the ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldwHKy ] pic.twitter.com/KpmkSkpuB6 — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2023

Adding to the mix will be a co-main event clash between featherweight veterans Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. With Volkanovski taking his talents to 155 pounds for the time being Rodriguez and Emmett will collide for the interim UFC featherweight title, although it’s really just a glorified No. 1 contender’s bout.

Check out their final faceoff below:

Finally, the UFC 284 PPV main card will also feature an enticing matchup between welterweight contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown. This is the toughest test to date for Della Maddalena after starting his UFC career with three-straight wins. Brown, on the other hand, is riding his own four-fight win streak.

Their final staredown can be seen below:

Blink and you might miss a KO!!



Jack Della Maddalena defends home soil against @TouchNgo_ tomorrow night!



[ #UFC284 | Order tomorrow’s ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldxfA6 ] pic.twitter.com/kNQ9M7NzYQ — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2023

