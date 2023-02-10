 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski staredown video from UFC 284 weigh ins

By Dan Hiergesell
Both the officials weigh ins (HERE) and ceremonial weigh ins (HERE) are complete ahead of UFC 284 tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and fight fans can now check out the final main card staredowns.

CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads back “Down Under” on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023, with newly-minted Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, defending his belt against dominant Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in a special 155-pound pay-per-view (PPV) attraction. In UFC 284’s co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez (No. 2) and Josh Emmett (No. 5) will collide for UFC’s interim 145-pound title, with the winner battling Volkanovski at a later date to unify the Featherweight crown.

Leading the way will be a main event super fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his 12-0 UFC record on the line in a jump up to lightweight. He’ll meet newly crowned champion and all-around world beater, Islam Makhachev. It is a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Check out the final staredown below:

Adding to the mix will be a co-main event clash between featherweight veterans Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. With Volkanovski taking his talents to 155 pounds for the time being Rodriguez and Emmett will collide for the interim UFC featherweight title, although it’s really just a glorified No. 1 contender’s bout.

Check out their final faceoff below:

Finally, the UFC 284 PPV main card will also feature an enticing matchup between welterweight contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown. This is the toughest test to date for Della Maddalena after starting his UFC career with three-straight wins. Brown, on the other hand, is riding his own four-fight win streak.

Their final staredown can be seen below:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 284: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 284 lineup and bout order click here.

