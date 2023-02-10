With the UFC 284 official weigh ins already in the books (results HERE), fight fans can now check out the ceremonial weigh ins ahead of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) pay-per-view (PPV) event live on ESPN+ from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The UFC 284 ceremonial weigh ins video stream will air LIVE at 10 p.m. ET in the above video player.

UFC 284 will be headlined by a massive champ vs. champ title fight as Islam Makhachev puts his UFC lightweight title on the line for the first time against reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. In addition, the interim UFC featherweight title will be up for grabs in a co-main event matchup featuring exciting strikers Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 284: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 284 lineup and bout order click here.