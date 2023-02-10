 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC 284 ceremonial weigh ins video | Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

By Dan Hiergesell
With the UFC 284 official weigh ins already in the books (results HERE), fight fans can now check out the ceremonial weigh ins ahead of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) pay-per-view (PPV) event live on ESPN+ from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The UFC 284 ceremonial weigh ins video stream will air LIVE at 10 p.m. ET in the above video player.

CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads back “Down Under” on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023, with newly-minted Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, defending his belt against dominant Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in a special 155-pound pay-per-view (PPV) attraction. In UFC 284’s co-main event, top-ranked Featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez (No. 2) and Josh Emmett (No. 5) will collide for UFC’s interim 145-pound title, with the winner battling Volkanovski at a later date to unify the Featherweight crown.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 284: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 284 lineup and bout order click here.

