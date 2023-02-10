We are just one day away from one of the biggest super fights of all time as reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moves up to challenge undisputed UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The PPV card will also feature a co-main event between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight strap.

The UFC 284 early (and official) weighs ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the above video player — courtesy of MMA Fighting — beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The official weigh ins could last up to two hours unless all 26 fighters top the scales early. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 284 ceremonial weigh ins and official staredowns beginning at 10 p.m. ET tonight.

Complete UFC 284 weigh ins text results below:

UFC 284 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV:

155 lbs.: Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)

145 lbs.: Yair Rodriguez (145) vs. Josh Emmett (145)

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Randy Brown (171)

265 lbs.: Justin Tafa (266) vs. Parker Porter (264)

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute (204.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (206)

UFC 284 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (206)

145 lbs.: Joshua Culibao (146) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (146)

125 lbs.: Shannon Ross (125.5) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (127*)

155 lbs.: Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs. Francisco Prado (154.5)

145 lbs.: Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs. Don Shainis (146)

115 lbs.: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

145 lbs.: Shane Young (145.5) vs. Blake Bilder (146)

155 lbs.: Zubaira Tukhugov (157.5*) vs. Elves Brenner (155.5)

*Missed weight

