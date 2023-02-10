 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Islam Makhachev responds to Bobby Green, steroid accusations: ‘Training all my life, that’s why’

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev v Green

Bobby Green is a widely respected veteran of MMA, but he hasn’t really been a ranked Lightweight contender since he upset Josh Thomson in 2014. It will stand out as an odd footnote that Green was the final victory of Makhachev’s win streak prior to capturing the Lightweight title. The whole situation is not entirely dissimilar to how Al Iaquinta found himself locked in the cage with Khabib the night that “The Eagle” became a champion.

Short-notice circumstances lead to fun facts.

At any rate, Makhachev cut through Green like a hot knife through butter, easily stopping the rarely finished “King.” Green initially took the loss in stride, but a few months later, Green remained baffled by Makhachev’s formidable strength. His explanation? “Imagine if you gave someone steroids from the age of 10.”

Makhachev has a different explanation. In his opinion, his extreme wrestling strength is the result of avoiding “bad stuff” like alcohol, as well as a lifetime of hard work.

“I don’t know. I am not like Bobby Green. I am not drunk, do some bad stuff,” Makhachev said (via MMANews). “I (am) training hard, that’s why. That’s why he feel the power. I told you, all the fighters say, ‘I am going to defend his wrestling.’ … But, when fight is happening, when I take down my opponent, they all feel my power… This is not because I am good. It’s because I (have been) training all my life. That’s why.”

We’ll find out if Alexander Volkanovski can better handle that strength in just a couple more days in the main event of UFC 284.

Insomnia

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Hand traps are slick.

Beautiful combinations punctuated by nasty low kicks:

Using the left hand to reset after the left kick and punish potential counters is really beautiful technique.

Random Land

Scenes from Switzerland.

Midnight Music: Alternative, 1992

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

