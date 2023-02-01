Ryan Bader vs Fedor Emelianenko staredown video from Bellator 290 press conference

The reigning champion vs. the living legend. Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko faceoff ahead of Saturday's #Bellator290 event, the promotion's first card on CBS – and the final fight for "The Last Emperor." pic.twitter.com/ER5qBRfD14

Fedor Emelianenko took part in his finale pre-fight press conference earlier today (Wed. Feb. 1, 2023), going face-to-face with Bellator MMA Heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader, ahead of their championship rematch this Saturday night (Feb. 4) inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif.

The two men were on hand to field questions from the media ahead of what will be “The Last Emperor’s” final fight of his storied combat career. Bader initially knocked out Emelianenko in Jan. 2019 in just 35 seconds (see it here), and now he looks to go up 2-0 against the greatest Heavyweight of all time.

For Fedor, it’s his chance to get one back and ride off into the sunset as a champion. Should that happen, the promotion will have a big choice to make to see which two men fight for the vacant strap, or go ahead an stage another Grand Prix event.

Also on hand was Middleweight champion, Johnny Eblen, as he gets set for his first-ever title defense against Anatoloy Tokov, who has yet to taste defeat inside the Bellator cage, winning his first seven fights with the promotion. Eblen, meanwhile, is undefeated at 15-0, 8-0 Bellator and won the title by defeating Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282 last summer.

Rounding out on the main card, which will mark the promotion’s debut on CBS — will be a Welterweight fight between Sabah Homasi and Brennan Ward.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.