Here’s that video of Paddy Pimblett trashing Logan Paul’s PRIME (literally) ahead of UFC mega-deal

By Jesse Holland
Outspoken UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was recently embroiled in a social media feud with YouTube star and celebrity boxing mainstay Logan Paul, for reasons not quite understood, prompting “The Baddy” to post a video trashing PRIME, which is now the official sports drink of UFC.

Hey, these things happen.

The clip, which compares Body Fuel by Applied Nutrition to the Paul/KSI collaboration, is a parody of the recent video from Logan where the part-time WWE star put PRIME and Gatorade head-to-head to measure sugar and calories, among other ingredients.

Paul was not amused.

“It’s a pretty (expletive) embarrassing video,” Paul said on his podcast. “You are now associated with a cheap, copycat beverage brand. He made a comparison video that is identical to the comparison video I made and he lied in the video. He poured out sugar at one point in the video to show PRIME’s two grams of sugar, and he poured a (expletive) load of it. I could technically sue the (expletive) out of you for that misinformation and that’s a fact, you (expletive) lied.”

Considering this new change to the UFC Octagon, it sounds like Paul got the last laugh.

