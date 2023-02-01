Report: Power Slap finals will air on pay-per-view (PPV) this March at UFC APEX

David Hasselhoff & His Baywatch Friends, widely considered the most embarrassing (and least profitable) pay-per-view (PPV) event in history, could lose its place atop the industry’s “Worst Of” list when Power Slap finals air on March 11 at UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the slap fighting league will crown champions in four different weight classes, which includes the heavyweight showdown between undefeated Power Slap coaches Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona and “Wolverine” Ron Bata.

No word yet on how much this nonsense will cost.

Staging Power Slap at APEX explains why UFC Vegas 71, topped by the bantamweight showdown between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili, was shipped to The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas and why the start times have been adjusted to 3 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 6 p.m. ET (main card).

See that fight card and ESPN+ lineup here.

Episode three of Power Slap airs later tonight (Weds., Feb. 1) on TBS and concludes on March 8, the final episode before the March 11 PPV event. UFC President Dana White continues to plow forward with the controversial “sport” despite widespread criticism and his own personal slapping issues.

Power Slap is selling ... but are you buying?