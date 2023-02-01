 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Paulo Costa laughs off Sean Strickland, calls out ... Nick Diaz?

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Paulo Costa has just a single fight left on his UFC contract. He’s made his frustrations with his salary clear, as well as his intentions of moving on towards greener pastures following that final fight. Despite being just a single match away from freedom, Costa remains picky for his final match up.

Five rounds with Robert Whittaker, for example? Costa passed on that one.

Recently, top-ranked Middleweight contender Sean Strickland called out “Borrachinha,” and in the words of Strickland, “It makes f—king sense!” Indeed, that seems like a very reasonable and perhaps stylistically favorable match up for Costa, but the Brazilian doesn’t seem thrilled. He responded on Twitter, focusing more on Strickland’s dated wine joke than the actual prospect of fighting “Tarzan.”

“Strickland deep, deep, deep down in his heart is a nice guy,” Costa wrote on Monday. “I just think one of his many problems is because he’s been shot several times in the head, and now he’s kind of living on a permanent concussion, making jokes so old he couldn’t think of something updated.”

Instead, Costa has his own ideas. Rather than square off with a fellow Top 10 Middleweight, Costa reposted a fan made UFC 289 poster that pitted him against Nick Diaz, the 39-year-old Welterweight who technically hasn’t won a fight since 2011.

The former Strikeforce champion is clearly not at the height of his powers anymore, and he shouldn’t be in the cage with Costa. However, he’s been busy calling out Israel Adesanya, so in the unlikely event that the contract does come his way, don’t be surprised if the Stockton slugger puts pen to paper.

Insomnia

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen absolutely deserves a live audience.

With how the Welterweight division is booking up, Colby Covington vs. Belal Muhammad makes a lot of sense! That’s especially true if Khamzat is indeed heading to Middleweight.

January really has been a dumpster fire month for MMA, and I’m grateful for its end.

Ov vs. Ov combat!

Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, and Aljamain Sterling all walk into the UFC PI for lunch ... Could this be the start of a beautiful friendship?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I don’t know what to call this technique. It looks like a spinning hook kick with a jump added as an afterthought!

A thread FILLED with old school Fedor highlights!

Diving face-first into one of the most powerful strikes in kickboxing — not good.

Random Land

Building a cabin:

Midnight Music: Alternative, 1981

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

