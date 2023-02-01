UFC’s Asian roster gets the spotlight inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023), featuring the “Road to UFC” finals alongside a Heavyweight slugfest. UFC Vegas 68’s main event pits Derrick Lewis opposite Serghei Spivac in a rescheduled five-rounder, while Da Un Jung meets Devin Clark in ESPN+’s co-featured bout. Also in store for the main card are Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov and the return of Doo Ho “The Korean Superboy” Choi opposite Kyle Nelson.

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, now’s a good time to beef up your coffers. Let’s see if we can’t make that happen ...

Ihor Potieria, Jessica Andrade, Thiago Moises, Cody Stamann and Jailton Almeida

Stamann going into cruise control in the third round did bad things to my heart rate, but they all pulled through.

Gregory Rodrigues

Man, I should have known this was coming from the second I touted his durability. It’s extra frustrating since he denied Brunno Ferreira’s takedown with contemptuous ease, suggesting “Robocop” could have just leaned on his grappling and won without issue.

Saimon Oliveira

There were a few ways I pictured him losing, but complete and total collapse wasn’t one of them. My guy completely checked out once the momentum got away from him, which was bizarre to see after the tenacity he showed against Tony Gravely.

Mounir Lazzez

He had the exact reads I’d called for: countering over the jab and punishing the lead leg. Then he just stuck his head right into Gabriel Bonfim’s guillotine and that was that.

Glover Teixeira

Well, so much for Jamahal Hill’s “questionable takedown defense” I was on about. Teixeira fought his ass off and I love him for it, but the writing was on the wall when the early takedowns failed to materialize.

UFC Vegas 68 Odds For The Under Card:

Anshul Jubli (-115) vs. Jeka Saragih (-105)

I am absolutely on Team Saragih here. Though Jubli is the batter technical boxer, he’s significantly slower and less powerful than “The Death Kick,” not to mention more prone to gassing if his last bout with Kyung Pyo Kim is anything to go by. Jubli also responded poorly to Kim’s leg and body kicks, which Saragih specializes in. In the end, aggression will beat technique here.

Jeong Yeong Lee (-250) vs. Yi Zha (+210)

Even when taking care to not be dazzled by Lee’s string of instantaneous finishes, it’s hard to pass him up. Yi appears exceedingly vulnerable to well-timed counters, which Lee offers in spades. Though there are some lingering questions about Lee’s defense and cardio, he’s worth investing in regardless.

Rinya Nakamura (-425) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (+340)

One to look at if you need to squeeze a little more value out of a pick. Nakamura has a huge edge in wrestling, physical strength and punching power that should let him demolish Kazama without fear of the latter’s sick ground game.

Hyun Sung Park (-190) vs. Seung Guk Choi (+160)

Choi just didn’t show me a whole lot to be confident in during his Road to UFC run. Park’s counter-punching looks superior to Choi’s ramshackle striking attack, and considering the former’s recent grappling success, Choi won’t be able to take him to the ground and grind Park out if things get hairy. Bet on Park and enjoy some “Peace of Mind.”

Ji Yeon Kim (-265) vs. Mandy Bohm (+225)

Kim could be worth a look, if only because she’s so much busier than Bohm on the feet. Just don’t bet the house on her because she’s come up short in winnable fights before.

Jun Yong Park (-200) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+170)

I was genuinely surprised to see the line this close. Beating Jamie Pickett does not a contender make — Tiuliulin still has a poor ground game and limited striking technique, both of which “The Iron Turtle” can mercilessly exploit. There’s the off-chance that Tiuliulin lands something big, but Park is inordinately durable enough to weather it and get back to the grind.

Tatsuro Taira (-1150) vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar (+750)

Taira’s going to smoke Aguilar, but I’m not sure there’s much value in betting on him, especially since I’ve been burned on “all he has to do is not get guillotined” picks before.

UFC Vegas 68 Odds For The Main Card:

Serghei Spivac (-230) vs. Derrick Lewis (+195)

Just like last time, I’m not touching this one. Too much firepower on display.

Da Un Jung (-240) vs. Devin Clark (+200)

Even with that recent knockout loss to Dustin Jacoby, I’ve got Jung. Clark is facing serious height, reach and power disadvantages. Though “Brown Bear” does have some decent wrestling, the only person it worked on in the last couple years was William Knight, whom Jung also manhandled with ease.

Marcin Tybura (-135) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+115)

Too close to call. Ivanov fights, in particular, tend to come down to the wire, so this seems like more stress than it’s worth.

Doo Ho Choi (-190) vs. Kyle Nelson (+160)

Between Choi’s layoff and their mutual string of poor performances, this is best avoided.

Yusaku Kinoshita (-315) vs. Adam Fugitt (+260)

I’m willing to invest in Kinoshita. He hits way too hard for Fugitt on the feet and has shown off some good defensive grappling instincts that should serve him well if Fugitt tries to take it south.

UFC Vegas 68 Best Bets:

Single bet — Jeka Saragih and Rinya Nakamura: Bet $60 to make $84.60

Parlay — Jeong Yeong Lee and Hyun Sung Park: Bet $50 to make $57

Parlay — Jun Yong Park and Yusaku Kinoshita: Bet $62 to make $60.78

Parlay — Ji Yeon Kim and Da Un Jung: Bet $63 to make $60

If you’re up for a late night, there’s action to be found here. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

Current Total: $503.40

