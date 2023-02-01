LIVE! Watch Bellator 290 press conference stream for ‘Bader vs Fedor 2’

Bellator 290 is set to do down this Saturday night (Feb. 4, 2023) inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., which will air on CBS and feature a Heavyweight championship fight between champion, Ryan Bader, and Fedor Emelianenko. Bader initially defeated “The Last Emperor” at Bellator 214 in 2019, and now Fedor is looking to get his revenge in what is his retirement fight.

Co-headlining the event is a Middleweight title fight as Johnny Eblen puts his belt on the line for the first time against Anatoly Tokov, who is undefeated at 7-0 under the Bellator umbrella.

Before the four men take center stage, they — along with Scott Coker — will take part in special pre-fight press conference later today (Wed. Feb. 1, 2024) to field questions from the media ahead of their respective title fights in “The City of Angels.”

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.