Event: UFC Mexico City: “Moreno vs. Royval 2”

Date: Sat., Feb. 24, 2024

Location: Mexico City Arena, Mexico City, Mexico

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Mexico City Main Event On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2

UFC Mexico City Main Card on ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega

155 lbs.: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado

135 lbs.: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes

155 lbs.: Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan

UFC Mexico City ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos

125 lbs.: Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca

125 lbs.: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

155 lbs.: Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam

125 lbs.: Luis Rodríguez vs. Denys Bondar

125 lbs.: Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos

145 lbs.: Muhammad Naimov vs. Erik Silva

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

