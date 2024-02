Event: UFC Vegas 86: “Hermansson vs. Pyfer”

Date: Sat., Feb. 10, 2024

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 86 Main Event On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

UFC Vegas 86 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili

185 lbs.: Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria

185 lbs.: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

155 lbs.: Darrius Flowers vs. Michael Johnson

185 lbs.: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

UFC Vegas 86 Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates

155 lbs.: Bolaji Oki vs. Damir Hadzovic

115 lbs.: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil

205 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells

205 lbs.: Bogdan Guskov vs. Zac Pauga

145 lbs.: Hyder Amil vs. Fernie Garcia

135 lbs.: Daniel Marcos vs. Qileng Aori

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

