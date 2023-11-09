Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference today to help promote the upcoming BKFC 56: “Perry vs. Alvarez” pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sat., Dec. 2, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s where former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez will collide for the “King of Violence” crown, with fellow MMA imports Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee also throwing down in “The Beehive State.”

Watch the LIVE press conference stream at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“You’re gonna have a lot to deal with,” Alvarez told Perry when the bout was announced. “It’s gonna be something different than you’ve ever felt. You might question yourself inside of the fight.”

“I’m about to beat the sh*t out of you,” Perry fired back. “Easy work, no problem. You’re right: It’s gonna be different. … This one is gonna be different in the fact that it’s the easiest one ever, and I’m just gonna shut you down.”

We’ll find out on Dec. 2 in Salt Lake City.