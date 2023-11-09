Alex Pereira can become a dual Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion at UFC 295 this weekend (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) if he can defeat former Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jiri Prochazka, for the vacant 205-pound title. Pereira — a former Middleweight champion — lost his 185-pound crown to the same man he took it off of in Nov. 2022, Israel Adesanya (watch highlights).

And a trilogy bout opposite “The Last Stylebender” inside the Octagon was never going to happen ... at least not at Middleweight.

Dual Division UFC Champions in History

There have only been seven dual division UFC champions in history — it’s a rare club. These talented fighters have achieved the incredible feat of winning belts in two different weight classes, proving their dominance in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Here is a list of all the dual division UFC champions in history (and a brief background for each):

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is the most famous dual-division UFC champion in history. He became the first fighter to ever hold two UFC belts simultaneously when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the Lightweight title in 2016 after already winning the Featherweight belt from Jose Aldo in 2015.

McGregor is known for his flashy striking style and his outspoken personality. He is one of the most popular athletes in the world and has helped to grow UFC’s brand significantly.

And his own.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo is the second fighter to ever hold two UFC belts simultaneously. He accomplished this in 2019, knocking out Marlon Moraes for the Bantamweight strap after already winning the Flyweight title from Demetrious Johnson one year prior.

“Triple C” was born.

Cejudo is a highly skilled wrestler and striker. He is also a very intelligent fighter who is known for his game planning and his ability to adapt to his opponents.

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier is the third fighter to ever hold two UFC belts simultaneously. He achieved this in 2018, knocking out Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight title after already winning the Light Heavyweight crown from Alexander Gustafsson in 2015.

Cormier is a former Olympic wrestler who is known for his grappling skills. He is now a ringside staple at most UFC events, serving as color commentator on ESPN+ broadcasts.

Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes is the fourth fighter to ever hold two UFC belts simultaneously. She became the first female dual division UFC champion in 2018, knocking out Cris Cyborg for the Featherweight title (in just 51 seconds) after already winning the Bantamweight belt from Miesha Tate in 2016 (watch highlights).

Nunes is one of the most dominant fighters in UFC ... ever. She was a powerful striker and a skilled grappler. “Lioness” was also a very intelligent fighter who was known for her game planning and her ability to adapt to her opponents.

Randy Couture

Randy Couture also held two UFC belts at one time or another way back when. He achieved this in 2003 when he defeated Chuck Liddell for the Light Heavyweight title after already winning the Heavyweight belt from Maurice Smith in 2002.

“The Natural” did it again in 2007.

Couture is one of the most iconic fighters in UFC history. He is known for his durability and his ability to compete at a high level despite being older than most of his opponents.

B.J. Penn

B.J. Penn achieved dual champion status in 2008, defeating Joe Stevenson for the Lightweight title after already winning the Welterweight crown from Matt Hughes in 2004.

It was all downhill from there.

Nevertheless, Penn was one of the most skilled and versatile fighters in UFC history. “The Prodigy” was proficient in both striking and grappling. He was known for his Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree — he was the first non-Brazilian to win the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship at black belt level in 2000.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping for the Middleweight title in 2017 after already winning the Welterweight title from Matt Hughes in 2006.

The French-Canadian athlete was one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history. He was known for his wrestling skills and his ability to control his opponents in the cage. “Rush” was also a powerful striker with some of the best cardio the sport has ever seen.

He boasted a pretty sweet “Superman” punch, too.

Conclusion

These seven fighters are the only ones to ever capture two UFC belts in two different weight classes. They have achieved incredible success inside the Octagon and have proven that they are among the best fighters in the world.

Will “Poatan” be the next dual division UFC champion?

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.