Alex Volkanovski reveals concussion protocols prompting UFC 298 booking, plans on ‘humbling’ Ilia Topuria

Alex Volkanovski was planning to fight Ilia Topuria at UFC 297.

Unfortunately, “The Great” was knocked out by Islam Makhachev after rolling the dice and gambling on a short-notice call-up for the UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last month in Abu Dhabi. As a result, concussion protocols — along with some creative matchmaking — sent the featherweight champion to UFC 298.

“Yeah obviously it was scheduled for January,” Volkanovski told Fox Sports Australia. “We just thought that would be a little bit too soon, you know what I mean? We want to follow all protocols and do everything right, obviously, after the last one and I’m lucky enough to have a great team around me, who’ve dealt with a lot of concussions in football and what-not. We thought that January was a little too soon and I was lucky enough to have UFC and other guys there make that happen and move things around for me, which I’m grateful for. I think the timing will be perfect. I’ll be back in there soon, but not too soon.”

Topuria (14-0) kept his undefeated streak intact by beating the brakes off featherweight bruiser Josh Emmett at UFC on ABC 5 last June. “El Matador” is predicting a first-round finish in the UFC 298 headliner and remains one of the few combatants to be unimpressed by the Aussie’s lengthy title reign.

“He’s a powerful dude, he’s good everywhere,” Volkanovski said. “He’s not one-dimensional, he’s obviously very well-rounded, I just believe my skills and my understanding of the game, it’s just going to be that little bit too much for him. He’s a young, hungry dude, undefeated. Very, very confident but I think he needs a little bit of humbling, so I’m glad to be the man to do that. He’s a powerful dude, he likes his boxing, but again, I just need to show him that I’m a whole different breed. He’s gonna come in confident. Probably even more confident after my last performance. There’s a lot of people who are gonna be like, ‘What’s going on here?’ And I can’t wait to show them why I’ve been the king of this division for so long.”

UFC 298 is scheduled for Feb. 17 but does not yet have a confirmed city or venue.