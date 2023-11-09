Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is roughly 48 hours away from the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, which is set to go down this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. To help generate buzz for this weekend’s big shebang, the promotion will hold a special pre-fight press conference featuring select combatants from the UFC 295 lineup, including event headliners Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira, as well as co-headliners Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

The LIVE video stream gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“I see it warrior against the warrior,” Prochazka said during the UFC 295 media day. “I don’t want to speak about my samurai character or something like that, but it’s truth. I was inspired my years by Bushido and this type of focus for a fight and everything what you’re doing with your life, do it with all you focus, give all your heart to your performance. That’s why we are warriors, because we go there and there is nothing like it. The belt from last year I have on my room. I still see myself like a champion. But I need to remind to all the people that I really am, because I need to keep it in the present.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 295 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.