Thirsty Anthony Smith wants Alex Pereira to call him out after UFC 295 — ‘I hope so’

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has a chance to capture his second crown when he collides with ex-light heavyweight titleholder Jiri Prochazka for the vacant 205-pound strap in the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, going down this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Former division title challenger Anthony Smith is hoping the Brazilian’s post-fight speech includes a special invitation for a 2024 showdown.

“I obviously hope so,” Smith told The MMA Hour. “That would be ideal, but he doesn’t seem like he’s the type of guy that always has his next move planned. He seems a very in-the-moment kind of person. The best part about being fighters and me still competing is I can say whatever I want. If you’re mad about it, then come do something about it. I’m not hard to find.”

In addition to his spot on the light heavyweight roster, Smith has been working the analyst desk at select UFC events and even has his own podcast with former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. “Lionheart” drew the ire of Pereira after predicting “Poatan” would have problems at 205 pounds.

“I’ve never ran from him,” Smith continued. “Any time I’ve seen him backstage with Glover, I’ve always made it a point. Me and Glover are friends, and we’re very friendly. We don’t pass each other and fist bump. It’s hugs, how are you, how’s your family, how’s your wife? It’s a very friendly relationship with Glover. So I’m not going to avoid that because of Pereira’s feelings. There’s a really simple solution to that.”

Unfortunately for Smith, a Pereira fight may not work under this previously-established timeline.