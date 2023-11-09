Deontay Wilder is serious about becoming one of the first boxing champions to cross over into MMA and challenge fighters in the cage.

Plenty of MMA fighters have stepped into the boxing ring over the past several years, with most of them getting punked. Fair enough, it’s a very specific sport that requires a very specific skillset. But boxers have gotten comfortable talking s— from the protection of that ruleset. Few are willing to try their hand at cage fighting ... until Deontay Wilder.

On a recent episode of Blue Blood TV, Wilder discussed a potential Francis Ngannou fight and the possibility of him competing in MMA.

“People don’t know me and Francis was supposed to fight first,” he said. “Certain things came up, business, all I can say is it’s business. So that fight took place, which is cool because Francis has made a name for himself, you know what I mean?”

Wilder is still hopeful that a fight with Ngannou will come together, even if he doesn’t believe it’s as big as an elusive Anthony Joshua scrap. Even without Francis being involved, he sounds excited about fighting in a cage. For him it’s all about activity. He’s fought just one time a year in 2020, 2021, and 2022. He’s still waiting on a fight in 2023.

“I’m thinking about doing both, UFC and boxing, to keep the activity alive and keep it going,” he said. “I’ll be a dangerous man in the UFC with those four-ounce gloves, I broke the hitting bag machine with those four-ounce gloves. That was some real-ass stuff.”

“I think it’s the competitive side of me, wanting to do both. Get in there, and just show the ability of what I can do. I don’t think there’s nothing cooler than being a champion in both things, have the titles at the same time because I am coming back, I will be back stronger than before, understand me, and I’m looking forward to every moment of it.”

With heavyweight boxers continuing to be leery of Wilder’s one-punck KO power, he has the schedule to jump over to MMA if he so chooses. The PFL would clearly back up a dumptruck of money as well to get him in the Smartcage. Back to back MMA and boxing bouts with Francis Ngannou is a no-brainer as well ... for everyone except Ngannou, who’s smartest path is waiting for a rematch with Tyson Fury in mid-2024.