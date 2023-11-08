Aspen Ladd replaces Julia Budd, faces Kayla Harrison at 2023 PFL Championship

There has been a late change to the upcoming 2023 PFL Championship in Washington D.C. on Black Friday (Fri., Nov. 24, 2023).

The returning former two-time women’s Lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison (15-1), will now take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight contender, Aspen Ladd (11-4), in a Featherweight affair, MMA Mania has learned. Former Bellator Featherweight champion, Julia Budd, was originally scheduled to face Harrison but has since “refused to fulfill her contractual obligation,” according to PFL. MMA Mania has reached out to Budd for comments and clarity on the situation and will update this story if a response is given. MMA Junkie first reported the change.

Ladd, 28, joined PFL in late 2022, debuting with a split decision nod over Budd at the 2022 PFL Championship. She entered into the 2023 Featherweight season, losing her opening round match up by majority decision to Olena Kolesnyk before scoring a second round armbar over Karolina Sobek in June 2023. Despite the win, Ladd failed to make the playoffs with a limited point tally.

Harrison, 33, on the other hand, will make her first in-cage appearance of 2023 against Ladd. The two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo last fought in the 2022 Lightweight championship bout when she suffered her first career defeat opposite Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (watch highlights).

The full 2023 PFL Championship line up can be seen below.

155lbs.: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard

265lbs.: Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira

145lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

145lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd

170lbs.: Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

145lbs.: Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo

205lbs.: oshua Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay

185lbs.: Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson

(Amateur) 155lbs.: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez

145lbs.: Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

135lbs.: Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa

145lbs.: Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden

Poll Who wins? Harrison

Ladd vote view results 0% Harrison (0 votes)

0% Ladd (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

For more PFL MMA news and notes click here.