‘P—symans!’ Jiri Prochazka encourages European fans to ‘watch the rare power of a man against another man’

Jiri Prochazka is one of a kind.

It’s been over one full year since Prochazka put on an instant classic with Glover Teixeira in Singapore. Prochazka became the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion at UFC 275, defeating Teixeira via a fifth round rear naked choke (watch highlights). Unfortunately for the Czech Republic native, a severe shoulder injury later in the year forced him to relinquish his title, sidelining him until his return against Alex Pereira at UFC 295 this weekend (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023).

Prochazka, 31, has been a consummate finisher throughout his 33-fight career (29-3-1), scoring 25 knockouts. As one of Europe’s best fighters, the former champion believes fighting is great and very needed in 2023 for the continent’s men, specifically.

“It will be a great opportunity to show that in Czech Republic and in Europe there is a lot of fans which like to watch MMA,” Prochazka said at UFC 295 media day. “We need it in Europe. We are a little bit like ... there is a lot (laughs), now in this age, there is a lot of p—symans. How to say it on the good way? I need to say it like that because it’s right. So, we need to watch the fights. Watch the rare power of a man against another man. To be full in our life.”

On the other side of the fight, Pereira represents his home country of Brazil and will look to make history by becoming the quickest fighter to achieve two-division champion status in UFC history. “Poatan” won Middleweight gold against Israel Adesanya (watch highlights) in November 2022 before dropping it back to “The Last Stylebender” in April 2023 (watch highlights).

