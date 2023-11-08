Jamahal Hill 'guaranteed' title fight upon return, reveals recovery timeline

Jamahal Hill will be watching UFC 295 closely this weekend (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023).

The Light Heavyweight title is once again vacant and up for grabs. In the UFC 295 main event, Czech Republic’s Jiri Prochazka will take on Brazil’s Alex Pereira in a battle of former champions and talented knockout artists.

Unfortunately for Hill (12-1, 1 no contest), disaster struck in the form of a ruptured achilles tendon earlier in 2023, forcing him to vacate the title he won against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023 (watch highlights). Therefore, he’s on the outside looking in as he awaits a return to full health.

“Looking at hopefully six months from the surgery [to get back to training],” Hill told MMA Fighting. “Not bad. I plan on making my return in the second quarter of the year.

“Recovery process has been good. It’s been a lot quicker actually than I thought it would be,” he continued. “I’ve been making good strides. I’ve been walking now for a while. I’m getting back to my normal footwear and things. Just taking it slow. We were taking it slow, but now, it’s a little bit more aggressive. Looking to hopefully hit that six-month mark to be back and looking toward getting booked.”

Similarly to how Prochazka is returning from his injury for an immediate title shot, “Sweet Dreams” says he’ll get the same treatment when ready.

“I was guaranteed when I come back, I will be given the title fight,” Hill said. “[I will receive] the same champion purse and pay-per-view points.”

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.