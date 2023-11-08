Jake Paul flips out, angrily hits back at ‘haters’ mocking no-name boxing opponent

Jake Paul wants to be taken seriously.

Yes, the same YouTube merry-andrew who once dumped slime on a baby is ready to prove himself as a legitimate boxer. The means to that end? Taking on a 35 year-old journeyman who’s only competed once over the last four years and hasn’t scored a knockout since Trump was in office.

Don’t like it? Paul has a little message for you:

Shut the fuck up if you still hating.



✅ Boxer true and true

✅ Better record than me

✅ More wins by KO than me

✅ Same weight — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 8, 2023

Paul, 26, is scheduled to face Andre August at the upcoming boxing event on DAZN, scheduled for Fri., Dec. 15, 2023 at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Fla., with the Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn WBC super middleweight title fight set for the co-main event.

Get more details on today’s announcement here.

“Jake’s global star power has already made him one of the biggest names in boxing. He’s sold more pay-per-views over his first eight fights than any other boxer ever and he’s one of the few names in the game advocating for women and prospects in the sport,” said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “And now he’s once again doing what very few of the best and biggest boxers in the world have done in their 9th professional fight – fighting someone with a better record and more experience.”

Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision nod over Nate Diaz last August. That victory pushed “The Problem Child” back into the win column after coming up short against Tommy Fury earlier in the year. As for August (10-1-1, 5 KOs), he was last seen outpointing Brandon Martin just a few months back.

Related Paul Blames Wet Dream On Limp Performance Against Fury

“Pound-for-pound, the great Terrence Crawford fought a 9-14 opponent in his 9th fight, Canelo Alvarez fought a 0-1 opponent, and Gervonta Davis fought an opponent that had 31 losses!” Bidarian continued. “But Terence, Canelo and Gervonta didn’t have the world watching. Jake Paul does, and he’s once again putting it all on the line taking on a 10-1 opponent. Thank you to DAZN for working with us to make this event accessible to fans around the world. Paul vs. August and Green vs. Crews-Dezurn are going to make for an unforgettable fight night for fans.”

Even more unforgettable if Paul loses.