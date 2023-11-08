Daniel Cormier steps to UFC 295’s Alex Pereira, gets buckled with ‘painful’ leg kick (Video)

I’ve seen it time and time again, I had to know what it felt like so I asked Poaton to give me a couple of the little leg kicks. They are as painful as they look. Unbelievable my check in with @alexpoatanpereira will be live today 6 PM Eastern/3 PM Pacific pic.twitter.com/AlaUnUTXld

Alex Pereira is known for his devastating (and record-breaking) leg kicks.

That's why former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who now serves as MMA analyst and UFC color commentator, wanted to get a sample of what the light heavyweight Brazilian had to offer — but wisely suggested Pereira tone it down to keep the corpulent “DC” off crutches.

“I’ve seen it time and time again,” Cormier wrote on social media. “I had to know what it felt like so I asked ‘Poatan’ to give me a couple of the little leg kicks. They are as painful as they look. Unbelievable. My ‘Check In’ with Alex Pereira will be live today at 6 PM Eastern/3 PM Pacific.”

Pereira, who previously held the title at 185 pounds, will attempt to capture his second crown when he collides with former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York.

