 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daniel Cormier steps to UFC 295’s Alex Pereira, gets buckled with ‘painful’ leg kick (Video)

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Alex Pereira is known for his devastating (and record-breaking) leg kicks.

That's why former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who now serves as MMA analyst and UFC color commentator, wanted to get a sample of what the light heavyweight Brazilian had to offer — but wisely suggested Pereira tone it down to keep the corpulent “DC” off crutches.

“I’ve seen it time and time again,” Cormier wrote on social media. “I had to know what it felt like so I asked ‘Poatan’ to give me a couple of the little leg kicks. They are as painful as they look. Unbelievable. My ‘Check In’ with Alex Pereira will be live today at 6 PM Eastern/3 PM Pacific.”

Pereira, who previously held the title at 185 pounds, will attempt to capture his second crown when he collides with former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York.

LIVE! Watch UFC 295 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania