Who is Jake Paul fighting next? ‘Problem Child’ reveals opponent for Dec. 15 ... and fans are not impressed

Ask and I shall deliver. August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing. pic.twitter.com/5AoXxPmAPj

Social media influencer and celebrity boxer Jake Paul spent the last few weeks hyping up his next opponent for the upcoming DAZN-streamed boxing event on Fri., Dec. 15, 2023 at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Fla., and “The Problem Child” finally delivered the big news on Weds. morning via Twitter.

Prepare to be underwhelmed.

Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) will battle 35 year-old cruiserweight veteran Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs), who is coming off a unanimous decision nod over Brandon Martin earlier this year. His victory over “Da Boss” marked the fifth straight win for August, who was stopped by Eric Abraham in late 2018.

“I don’t talk very much. I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn’t have my hunger,” August said. “When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

Paul, 26, is coming off a decision loss to Tommy Fury.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life,” Paul said. “So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”

Not surprisingly, most fans were unimpressed by the news, accusing Paul of “picking people from the street” and choosing “just another can to beat.” It’s worth noting that August has only competed once over the last four years.

Expect promoters to reveal the Dec. 15 undercard in the coming days.