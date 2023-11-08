Live: UFC 295 media day video | Jiri vs. Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of day away from the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, which is set to go down this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. To help generate buzz for this weekend’s big shebang, the promotion will hold a special pre-fight media day featuring select combatants from the UFC 295 lineup, including event headliners Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

The LIVE video stream gets underway at 10:30 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Jiri Prochazka — No. 1 UFC light heavyweight

Alex Pereira — No. 3 UFC light heavyweight

Sergei Pavlovich — No. 2 UFC heavyweight

Tom Aspinall — No. 4 UFC heavyweight

Diego Lopes — UFC featherweight

Pat Sabatini — UFC featherweight

Jessica Andrade — No. 3 UFC women’s strawweight

Mackenzie Dern — No. 7 UFC women’s strawweight

Matt Frevola — No. 14 UFC lightweight

Benoit Saint Denis — UFC lightweight

Fighter availability subject to change.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

