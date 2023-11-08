Live: UFC 295 media day video | Jiri vs. Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of day away from the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, which is set to go down this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. To help generate buzz for this weekend’s big shebang, the promotion will hold a special pre-fight media day featuring select combatants from the UFC 295 lineup, including event headliners Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.
The LIVE video stream gets underway at 10:30 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
Jiri Prochazka — No. 1 UFC light heavyweight
Alex Pereira — No. 3 UFC light heavyweight
Sergei Pavlovich — No. 2 UFC heavyweight
Tom Aspinall — No. 4 UFC heavyweight
Diego Lopes — UFC featherweight
Pat Sabatini — UFC featherweight
Jessica Andrade — No. 3 UFC women’s strawweight
Mackenzie Dern — No. 7 UFC women’s strawweight
Matt Frevola — No. 14 UFC lightweight
Benoit Saint Denis — UFC lightweight
Fighter availability subject to change.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 295 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.
