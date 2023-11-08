Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey at UFC 300? Dana White says ‘Definitely not’

UFC 300 is coming up fast, and with it speculation about who may show up on the historic pay-per-view. Don’t expect to see Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey on the card, though.

That’s per UFC CEO Dana White, who once again confirmed to Sports Illustrated that neither of the two big WWE-UFC crossover superstars will be putting on the five ounce gloves again.

“I get why everybody asks,” White said. “I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300.”

Brock Lesnar competed at UFC 100 and UFC 200, so a UFC 300 appearance would be wild. At 46, he may be a little too long in the tooth. When dispelling rumors of an MMA comeback in 2022, Lesnar didn’t mince words.

“I’m too old,” he said at the time. “That’s a young man’s sport, and the door is closed.”

There’s also been Rousey return rumors since “Rowdy” retired from pro wrestling. While Ronda hasn’t said anything herself, insiders close to her say there’s no plot to come back for another title run (despite the bantamweight title being right there for the taking).

“I always had an incredible working relationship with Brock Lesnar,” White said. “It’s funny to say this because he’s such a grouchy dude, but I consider Brock Lesnar a friend. I absolutely love Ronda Rousey, she’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. She’s a pioneer, an inspirational figure for women, and an all-around badass for UFC.”

Despite this love, there’s no plans for them at UFC 300.

“I’m focused on Madison Square Garden,” White said. “But no, they’re not coming back.”