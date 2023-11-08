Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Tony Ferguson’s back is to the wall.

The former interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight strap-hanger was once riding one of the best win streaks in UFC history, a 12-fight tear from 2013-2019 that saw him batter and finish many of the top 155-pounders on the planet. Justin Gaethje pummeled him for five rounds in 2020, however, and since then, it’s been nothing but pain for “El Cucuy.”

He’s lost six in a row and wants to avoid a seventh defeat (and forced retirement) at the hands of Paddy Pimblett, who Ferguson will fight in December at UFC 296. He’s not going at it alone, however, as Ferguson revealed on social media that he’s going through rigorous training with Navy SEAL and ultra endurance expert David Goggins to help whip him back into fighting shape.

The video above shows Ferguson and Goggins doing numerous hard cardio pushes, as well as “El Cucuy” puking for the selfie cam.

Interestingly, this is the second time that Goggins has been recruited by a UFC fighter this year. Back in February, Jon Jones recruited Goggins for “mental kevlar” ahead of his Heavyweight title bout versus Ciryl Gane, and it worked for “Bones!”

At the same time, conditioning and willpower are historic Ferguson strengths rather than weaknesses. He’s known for his brutal training regiment already, so this pairing may offer limited benefits for the veteran. Still, if it helps him feel mentally sharp and reignites some of that past fire, “The Baddy” may be in for some trouble at UFC 296.

We’ll find out next month.

Insomnia

Two internet feuds I could not possibly care less about: Chael Sonnen vs. Jorge Masvidal and Claressa Shields vs. Cris Cyborg. At least the former has a chance of another misdemeanor?

Since I don't spend much time in county jails, homeless shelters, methadone centers, or dodgy, unlicensed, outdoor barber-shops, it's unlikely we'll see each other in person anytime soon. https://t.co/jWOJiQ9j6V — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

How you 13X world champion with 12 pro fights



You so goofy.



You’re right. Weight classes don’t matter.



But why you picking rules then?



Open weight whatever you want to step on the scale mma fight.



I will drop you on your head and dribble it like a basketball…but YOU… https://t.co/7dBSbmsuvH — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 7, 2023

This is the kind of poster that UFC 295 deserves.

Answer is in the replies, but anyone who can guess this bit of trivia honestly is impressive.

Name this fighter. Two clues.



1. In his 5th fight, he beat someone who debuted in 1997.



2. He beat someone who is fighting this weekend. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 6, 2023

Caio Borralho is going to have a slow rise up the Middleweight ladder, but the guy is really good!

The rankings were updated!



Paul Craig, one victory in the weight division: #13



Anthony Hernandez, 4-0 (well deserved): #13



Gastelum, welterweight fight announced: #11



Me with 5-0 win streak, second biggest win streak in the division only losing to #2: NAHHH, I’m good — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) November 7, 2023

The evolution of this meme post-UFC Sao Paulo has been hilarious.

Is Roman Dolidze vs. Khamzat Chimaev the fight to make? I’d prefer the Paulo Costa fight be rebooked, but it’s not a bad match up.

Khamzat! I think this is sign ! ✍️ ⁉️ — Roman Dolidze (@romandolidzeufc) November 7, 2023

Mike Tyson flew to Poland to buy specialty pigeons. Amazing!

Kurwa, Mike Tyson przyleciał specjalnie do Piątnicy obok Łomży by kupić 100 gołębi od handlarza. XDDDD pic.twitter.com/j9M0VdE0hI — TurtleHype (@TurtleHype4) November 7, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This finish and this escape clip definitely go together.

Whoa standing anaconda choke by Chute Boxe's Jose Ochoa in his LFA debut. Still undefeated at 7-0. Do Bronx seems happy #LFA171 pic.twitter.com/5dHLCk5kTh — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 4, 2023

This is one of the most unusual ways to get out of a submission

Hardcore Fighting pic.twitter.com/t5QYooz7st — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 4, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty is known for teep kicks and elbows, but his last two KOs have come from his hands!

Roberto Duran, legend of legends.

Random Land

High art.

So there is a horror film called "Bad CGI Gator".https://t.co/2NVONshXEV pic.twitter.com/x7lGYmmOuY — Catsuka (@catsuka) November 7, 2023

Midnight Music: Swamp rock, 1985

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.