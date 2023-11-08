Welcome to Midnight Mania!
Tony Ferguson’s back is to the wall.
The former interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight strap-hanger was once riding one of the best win streaks in UFC history, a 12-fight tear from 2013-2019 that saw him batter and finish many of the top 155-pounders on the planet. Justin Gaethje pummeled him for five rounds in 2020, however, and since then, it’s been nothing but pain for “El Cucuy.”
He’s lost six in a row and wants to avoid a seventh defeat (and forced retirement) at the hands of Paddy Pimblett, who Ferguson will fight in December at UFC 296. He’s not going at it alone, however, as Ferguson revealed on social media that he’s going through rigorous training with Navy SEAL and ultra endurance expert David Goggins to help whip him back into fighting shape.
The video above shows Ferguson and Goggins doing numerous hard cardio pushes, as well as “El Cucuy” puking for the selfie cam.
Interestingly, this is the second time that Goggins has been recruited by a UFC fighter this year. Back in February, Jon Jones recruited Goggins for “mental kevlar” ahead of his Heavyweight title bout versus Ciryl Gane, and it worked for “Bones!”
At the same time, conditioning and willpower are historic Ferguson strengths rather than weaknesses. He’s known for his brutal training regiment already, so this pairing may offer limited benefits for the veteran. Still, if it helps him feel mentally sharp and reignites some of that past fire, “The Baddy” may be in for some trouble at UFC 296.
We’ll find out next month.
Insomnia
Two internet feuds I could not possibly care less about: Chael Sonnen vs. Jorge Masvidal and Claressa Shields vs. Cris Cyborg. At least the former has a chance of another misdemeanor?
Since I don't spend much time in county jails, homeless shelters, methadone centers, or dodgy, unlicensed, outdoor barber-shops, it's unlikely we'll see each other in person anytime soon. https://t.co/jWOJiQ9j6V— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
How you 13X world champion with 12 pro fights— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 7, 2023
You so goofy.
You’re right. Weight classes don’t matter.
But why you picking rules then?
Open weight whatever you want to step on the scale mma fight.
I will drop you on your head and dribble it like a basketball…but YOU… https://t.co/7dBSbmsuvH
This is the kind of poster that UFC 295 deserves.
.— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) November 7, 2023
@longlivemidhat #UFC295 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/LkwYAZ4mJY
Answer is in the replies, but anyone who can guess this bit of trivia honestly is impressive.
Name this fighter. Two clues.— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 6, 2023
1. In his 5th fight, he beat someone who debuted in 1997.
2. He beat someone who is fighting this weekend.
Caio Borralho is going to have a slow rise up the Middleweight ladder, but the guy is really good!
The rankings were updated!— Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) November 7, 2023
Paul Craig, one victory in the weight division: #13
Anthony Hernandez, 4-0 (well deserved): #13
Gastelum, welterweight fight announced: #11
Me with 5-0 win streak, second biggest win streak in the division only losing to #2: NAHHH, I’m good
The evolution of this meme post-UFC Sao Paulo has been hilarious.
I went back to the kitchen https://t.co/Te9Y0FNrCs pic.twitter.com/3DAYKLYWcq— will (@uhvaimorre) November 7, 2023
Is Roman Dolidze vs. Khamzat Chimaev the fight to make? I’d prefer the Paulo Costa fight be rebooked, but it’s not a bad match up.
Khamzat! I think this is sign ! ✍️ ⁉️— Roman Dolidze (@romandolidzeufc) November 7, 2023
Mike Tyson flew to Poland to buy specialty pigeons. Amazing!
Kurwa, Mike Tyson przyleciał specjalnie do Piątnicy obok Łomży by kupić 100 gołębi od handlarza. XDDDD pic.twitter.com/j9M0VdE0hI— TurtleHype (@TurtleHype4) November 7, 2023
Slips, rips, and KO clips
This finish and this escape clip definitely go together.
Whoa standing anaconda choke by Chute Boxe's Jose Ochoa in his LFA debut. Still undefeated at 7-0. Do Bronx seems happy #LFA171 pic.twitter.com/5dHLCk5kTh— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 4, 2023
This is one of the most unusual ways to get out of a submission— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 4, 2023
Hardcore Fighting pic.twitter.com/t5QYooz7st
Jonathan Haggerty is known for teep kicks and elbows, but his last two KOs have come from his hands!
JONATHAN HAGGERTY HAS DONE IT!#ONEFightNight16 pic.twitter.com/oFr4Uy3eLo— Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) November 4, 2023
Roberto Duran, legend of legends.
https://t.co/aPM2Vv1onX pic.twitter.com/jEnC2LPBz2— Miguel Class (@MigClass) November 6, 2023
Random Land
High art.
So there is a horror film called "Bad CGI Gator".https://t.co/2NVONshXEV pic.twitter.com/x7lGYmmOuY— Catsuka (@catsuka) November 7, 2023
Midnight Music: Swamp rock, 1985
Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...