Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight scrappers Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis will square off this weekend (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

I don’t think many expected New York’s Frevola to break through at 155 lbs. He put on some fun scraps, but he also took some stoppage losses early in his UFC career, and it just didn’t feel like he had that necessary x-factor to climb the ranks in arguably the sport’s most talent-rich division. His current streak of knockout wins argue otherwise, and cracking Drew Dober’s legendary chin is strong evidence that Frevola might just be something special.

Saint-Denis didn’t impress early on either, getting pummeled by Elizeu Zaleski up at Welterweight in a short-notice debut situation. Since then, however, the French talent has been brutally effective, stopping four straight opponents and proving himself a prospect to watch.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for each man:

Matt Frevola

Record: 11-3-1

Key Wins: Jalin Turner (UFC 236), Drew Dober (UFC 288), Ottman Azaitar (UFC 281), Luis Pena (UFC Fight Night 161)

Key Losses: Arman Tsarukyan (UFC 257), Terrance McKinney (UFC 263), Polo Reyes (UFC Fight Night 124)

Keys to Victory: Frevola has a high school wrestling background, and though he’ll occasionally turn to the grind, he’s done most of his work with his fists. Early in his UFC career, he was more of a straight forward punch-and-wrestle fighter, but lately, he’s been doing great work from his back foot.

Given Saint-Denis’ penchant for pressure, that’s a good trait.

First and foremost: the first thing that jumps off the page looking over Frevola’s record is his quick jump into the UFC. He got signed at 6-0! That helps explain some of those growing pains losses, and it lends more credence to the idea that Frevola can develop into an elite contender.

Anyway, the goal here is clear. Saint-Denis is going to get in Frevola’s face, throwing hard shots and shooting takedowns. He’s hittable in the process, however, and Frevola’s combination of good movement, heavy counters, and strong defensive wrestling might just prove the perfect antidote. Frevola has to keep his feet moving and time Saint-Denis with power — that’s how to throw off a bruiser like “The God Of War.”

Benoit Saint-Denis

Record: 12-1 (1)

Key Wins: Thiago Moises (UFC Paris), Ismael Bonfim (UFC Vegas 76), Niklas Stolze (UFC Vegas 56)

Key Losses: Elizeu Zaleski (UFC 267)

Keys to Victory: Saint-Denis is a savage. He’s more than willing to walk through shots as necessary, provided it guarantees a ridiculous pace. Then, Saint-Denis breaks his opponents with relentless liver kicks, combinations, and chain wrestling.

He’s finished all 12 of his wins before the final bell.

Saint-Denis doesn’t need to be a defensive maestro to win this fight. He just has to make the most of his tools and avoid running into anything too devastating, because Saint-Denis is more nasty in more areas than his opponent.

In the pocket, Frevola is probably the sharper shooter. He certainly has more proven one-punch KO power. At a slightly longer range, however, Saint-Denis left kick is clearly the best weapon between the two. A bit closer, and Saint-Denis is the better chain wrestler with more proven submission prowess.

Blast kicks, slip the counter, and wrestle. There’s a clear path for the French athlete, and once Frevola is feeling the fight a bit, it’s safer for Saint-Denis to trade and search for his own stoppage.

Bottom Line

It’s a straight up Lightweight banger.

Matt Frevola just broke into the rankings with his last win, and unfortunately, he’s already being forced to defend his spot rather than fight up. The bright side is he gets to do so in front of his home crowd, and everyone knows Saint-Denis is really talented, unranked or not. A win here moves him forward, hopefully setting him up for a Top 10 challenge next like the winner of Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green.

Saint-Denis, conversely, is fighting to steal Frevola’s rank. He’s gained a fair bit of momentum quickly, and finishing off 2023 with a third stoppage victory would catapult him into the new year. Top 10 fights are hard to come by at 155 lbs., but the French fighter would certainly be deserving.

At UFC 295, Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis will go to war. Which man has his hand raised?